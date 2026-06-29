Qualcomm’s Investor Day Just Changed the Growth Story Forever

Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are trading just above $200 this week, continuing to consolidate above that key psychological level, which they took so long to crack.

Wall Street had penciled the company's Investor Day in as a potential catalyst for the stock, with JPMorgan flagging it in advance and lifting its price target dramatically in the run-up. To say expectations were high would be putting it mildly.

The good news for investors is that the day itself didn't just meet those expectations—it blew straight through them, with management delivering a long-term outlook that fundamentally changes how investors should think about this company.

The most eye-catching detail was a near-doubling of the fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target from $22 billion to $40 billion. For a stock long hamstrung by its perception as a bumbling smartphone chip supplier, that's the kind of update that changes the conversation.

The Data Center Bombshell

The centerpiece of the investor day was the unveiling of Qualcomm's data center strategy, and the revelation that both Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have already signed up as early customers.

That's not the kind of social proof you get from just talking a good game. It's the kind you get from delivering technology that two of the most demanding buyers of AI infrastructure out there have decided is worth deploying in their own data centers.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that Qualcomm's solutions will be going into some of its Azure data centers. At the same time, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described entering "a multi-generational partnership" with the company.

Tony Pialis, who heads up the company’s data center business, put it another way, telling attendees that the company has "a pipeline that will blow your heads." In other words, investors should be getting excited.

Why This Time Could Actually Be Different

Qualcomm has had no shortage of "this is the moment" updates over the years, and investors have been understandably cautious about getting their hopes up. What makes this one feel different is the combination of named blue-chip customers, hard-currency revenue targets, and a coherent product roadmap that finally ties everything together.

In addition, the new $40 billion non-handset revenue target by fiscal 2029 is built on three pillars rather than one, which adds a layer of safety. Alongside the $15 billion data center business, automotive is set to deliver $10 billion, and Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to top $14 billion.

Each of those is a legitimate growth business in its own right, and combined, they would mean handsets representing only about a third of Qualcomm's chip revenue by the end of the decade. For a company that's spent almost its entire existence defined by its handset exposure, that's nothing short of transformational.

The Analyst Community Is Going All In

The update has triggered exactly the kind of analyst response you'd expect for a strategic inflection point like this. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-weight and raised its price target from $146 to $231, noting that Qualcomm's diversification "appears to be happening faster than we had expected." For a firm that has been carrying an outright bearish stance, that's a meaningful turn.

Then there’s the fact that JPMorgan reiterated its $265 price target, while Benchmark upped its price target to $300, a new street high. From where the stock is currently trading, that’s almost 50% in targeted upside. Could this really be the same Qualcomm from a few weeks ago?

The Risks That Still Need Watching

The answer is yes, but to be sure, none of this means the path from here will be smooth. The handset business is expected to trend downward by next year, with Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) revenue expected to be gone completely by 2029 as the iPhone maker moves everything in-house. That’s a multi-billion dollar reduction in handset revenue, which Qualcomm has to absorb on its way to the new targets—no mean feat.

There's also the step-up in investment required to actually capture the data center opportunity, which will likely weigh on margins in the short term as the new businesses scale. The Modular acquisition, announced alongside the Investor Day for $3.9 billion, is part of that build-out. While it should strengthen Qualcomm's AI software platform, it's another reminder that this transition won't be cheap.

But for investors looking beyond the next few quarters, this update may be remembered as the moment Qualcomm finally became a different kind of company. After years of false dawns, the data center bombshell, the doubled non-handset target, and the blue-chip customer validation, all point to a business that's finally shedding its handset skin in a way the market can actually believe.

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