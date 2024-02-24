QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI) Price Target Increased by 9.10% to 150.39

The average one-year price target for QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI) has been revised to 150.39 / share. This is an increase of 9.10% from the prior estimate of 137.84 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.46 to a high of 173.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.23% from the latest reported closing price of 138.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3737 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an increase of 236 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCI is 0.59%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 935,836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,748K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,729K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,817K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,336K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,427K shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,690K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,122K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 19,080K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,921K shares, representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.