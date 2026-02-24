QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI) Price Target Decreased by 11.68% to 143.25

The average one-year price target for QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI) has been revised to 143,25 € / share. This is a decrease of 11.68% from the prior estimate of 162,18 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113,11 € to a high of 182,61 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.74% from the latest reported closing price of 118,64 € / share.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3,851 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an decrease of 316 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCI is 0.49%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 909,802K shares.

Other Shareholders

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,301K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,949K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,143K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,897K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,675K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 40.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,655K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,777K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,728K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,437K shares , representing an increase of 25.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 80.39% over the last quarter.

