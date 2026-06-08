Qualcomm vs. Silicon Motion: Which Semiconductor Stock Wins Now?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO are leading semiconductor firms with exposure to key growth markets such as smartphones, automotive electronics, AI-enabled devices and data storage. Qualcomm offers high-performance, low-power chip designs for mobile devices, PCs, XR (Extended Reality), automotive, wearables, robotics, connectivity and AI use cases. Its brands include Snapdragon systems-on-chip, FastConnect Wi-Fi and Bluetooth systems and Qualcomm-branded 4G, 5G and IoT equipment. The company is currently pursuing the integration of on-device generative AI into all of its product lines.



Silicon Motion is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the industry.

The Case for QCOM

Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. The company is strengthening its foothold in the mobile chipsets market with innovative product launches. Leveraging processors with multi-core CPUs with cutting-edge features, amazing graphics and worldwide network connectivity, Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms are fast with superb power efficiency. Smartphones and mobile devices built with Snapdragon mobile platforms enable immersive augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, brilliant camera capabilities, superior 4G LTE and 5G connectivity with state-of-the-art security solutions. It is currently foraying deeper into the realm of AI capabilities within the laptop and desktop business with the launch of the Snapdragon X chip for mid-range AI desktops and laptops.



The company is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. Qualcomm is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking, which helps transform connectivity in cars, business enterprises, homes, smart factories, next-generation PCs, wearables and tablets. The company is gaining traction in the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems market with the buyout of Autotalks. With seamless access to Autotalks’ comprehensive V2X expertise, Qualcomm has been able to offer an extensive suite of automotive-qualified global V2X solutions for installation in vehicles, as well as 2-wheelers and roadside infrastructure.



Despite efforts to ramp up its AI initiatives, Qualcomm has been facing tough competition from Intel in the AI PC market. Qualcomm is expected to face softness in demand in the near term. OEMs based in the communist nation are largely pulling back on new 4G device orders and managing their inventory in advance for the transition to 5G. Consequently, Qualcomm expects an adverse impact on device shipments as sell-in and sell-through growth rates realign and channel inventory levels are drawn down. Qualcomm’s extensive operations in China are further likely to be significantly affected by the U.S.-China trade hostilities.

The Case for SIMO

Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD (solid state drive) controllers to module makers, including most market leaders in the United States, Taiwan and China. The company believes that it is well-equipped to adapt to industry changes as it has collaborated with flash vendors for developing proprietary controller technology to overcome the existing weakness of 3D NAND and outshine peers. Silicon Motion has commenced initial sales of 3D SSD controllers to flash partners. It expects this controller to be a significant SSD controller growth driver for the next year, as NAND Flash partners’ 3D capacity expands.



Silicon Motion operates a fabless business model, focusing on chip design while outsourcing manufacturing to foundries like TSMC. Consequently, the company has a low capital investment requirement as it does not require expensive fabrication plants, enabling it to adopt advanced manufacturing nodes quickly, leading to higher margins compared to integrated manufacturers. This, in turn, enables the company to focus on innovation and product development rather than manufacturing complexity. The key growth drivers for SIMO include AI and high-performance computing, cloud data centers, automotive storage, smartphones and mobile devices. Each of these end markets is growing fast and offers lucrative growth potential. Over the past 10 years, the company has shipped more than 5 billion controllers cumulatively, more than any other company in the world. Silicon Motion ships more than 750 million NAND controllers on average every year.



However, sluggishness in the global economy is likely to weigh on the company’s wireless and broader semiconductor market. The demand for PCs and smartphones in the end market continues to be soft as numerous suppliers are focusing on reducing their inventory levels. The near-term price fluctuation in the PC market remains a concern. Silicon Motion continues to acquire a large number of companies. While this improves revenue opportunities, business mix and profitability, it adds to integration risks. Moreover, the semiconductor industry is highly dynamic as it is prone to swift technological changes, stiff competition from evolving industry standards and declining average selling prices.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for QCOM & SIMO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Qualcomm’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.8%, while that for EPS suggests a decrease of 10.3%. The EPS estimates have been trending southward (down 2.3%) over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Motion’s 2026 sales indicates a year-over-year rise of 76.3%, while that for EPS suggests growth of 135.8%. The EPS estimates have been trending northward (up 44.6%) over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of QCOM & ASTS

Over the past year, Qualcomm has gained 38.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 91.8%. SIMO has surged 284.4% over the same period.



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Silicon Motion looks slightly more attractive than Qualcomm from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, Qualcomm’s shares currently trade at 5.27 forward sales, higher than SIMO’s 5.22.



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QCOM or SIMO: Which is a Better Pick?

Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Silicon Motion sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



While Silicon Motion expects sales and earnings to improve in 2026, Qualcomm expects both metrics to decline. In terms of price performance, Silicon Motion has outperformed Qualcomm and is trading cheaply compared to the latter. With a superior Zacks Rank and favorable metrics, Silicon Motion seems to hold a competitive edge over Qualcomm and is therefore a better investment option at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.