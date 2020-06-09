Qualcomm Ups Smart Cities Solutions With JLC & IGNITE Tie-Up

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently announced its collaboration with JLC Infrastructure and IGNITE Cities to leverage smart city technology for the development of education and construction industries as part of its Smart Cities Accelerator Program. Markedly, the program is an undertaking of the tech giant’s much-acclaimed Advantage Network. The strategic partnership is reckoned to be the call of the hour as companies strive to initiate vital construction projects as various states begin to reopen their economies amid the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.



Qualcomm’s Advantage Network offers a wide range of programs, which have been specifically designed to cater to the requirements of various companies with best-in-class hardware, software and cloud capabilities. These include Head-Mounted Display Accelerator, XR Enterprise Program and IoT Hardware Accelerator. Notably, this innovative platform leverages new relationships and advanced technologies to bring together member companies for collaboration, tapping lucrative marketing opportunities as well as accelerating business development.



Qualcomm’s Smart Cities Accelerator Program, which was first launched in 2019, is designed to connect municipalities, government and enterprises with a well-organized ecosystem of providers to deliver cost savings, safety and sustainability with greater efficiencies. With years of proven expertise in commercially deployed solutions, it provides members with end-to-end smart city solutions, which are essential for the transformation of city infrastructure. Markedly, the program’s out-of-the-box advancements in mobile connectivity and edge computing addresses a diverse range of smart city needs and provides priority access of co-marketing opportunities to its member companies like Accenture plc ACN and Altek Corporation.



As part of the collaboration, JLC and IGNITE will leverage Qualcomm’s Smart Cities Accelerator Program to deploy advanced technologies across municipalities, hospitals and educational institutions for a well-connected infrastructure. It is worth mentioning that JLC will initially allocate $75 million in collaboration with Qualcomm and IGNITE for smart technology deployment. Consequently, this capital investment is expected to bolster the transformation of city infrastructure and services in an economically sustainable manner. Further, this initiative will also benefit the education sector with Qualcomm’s industry-leading smart devices for a seamless learning experience.



Considered as one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipset based on baseband technology, Qualcomm is focused on retaining its position in the chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. The company is likely to help users experience seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with best-in-class security. Impressively, the company has redefined the computing and mobile ecosystem across the globe with the launch of QCA6390 Connectivity SoC product. This game-changing offering from Qualcomm is likely to deliver path-breaking performance in the 5G era and provide it a competitive advantage against rivals.



Operating as a leading player in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity, Qualcomm focuses on three areas — computing, connectivity and electrification. With more than 150 5G design wins to date, it is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions spanning sub-6, gigahertz and millimeter wave bands. The company aims to expand its product portfolio and develop mobile phone chips for the masses.



Qualcomm has long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.4%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has rallied 29.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.5% in the past year.





