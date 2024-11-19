News & Insights

Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm Unveils Growth Strategy And Financial Targets

November 19, 2024 — 10:16 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) outlined its significant growth and diversification opportunities at its 2024 Investor Day. The company's strategic position at the edge is expected to unlock a total addressable market (TAM) of approximately $900 billion by 2030, with more than 50 billion cumulative connected edge device shipments forecasted from 2024 to 2030.

Qualcomm outlined new five-year financial targets for its QCT business, projecting significant growth across several sectors by fiscal year 2029. The company expects combined revenues from Automotive and IoT to reach $22 billion, with Automotive revenues growing to $8 billion and IoT revenues expanding to $14 billion.

Additionally, Qualcomm anticipates that its PC segment will generate $4 billion in revenues, while the Industrial sector is expected to reach $4 billion as well. The XR (extended reality) business is forecasted to grow to more than $2 billion, and the rest of IoT is projected to contribute $4 billion in revenues by fiscal year 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.