Qualcomm Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $2,092,331 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $217,041.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $230.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Qualcomm's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Qualcomm's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $14.6 $14.5 $14.54 $165.00 $758.5K 119 1.0K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $14.55 $14.45 $14.55 $165.00 $699.9K 119 1.0K QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.15 $10.8 $10.8 $150.00 $324.0K 2 300 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $17.35 $17.3 $17.3 $170.00 $197.2K 1.8K 114 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $2.38 $2.3 $2.42 $165.00 $55.9K 2.6K 659

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Qualcomm's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,592,300, the price of QCOM is down by -0.28%, reaching $164.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. What The Experts Say On Qualcomm

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $196.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

