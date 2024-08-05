Qualcomm Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 8 options trades for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) summing a total amount of $392,196.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 72,460.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $220.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Qualcomm's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Qualcomm's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Qualcomm Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.15 $14.75 $15.03 $165.00 $150.3K 116 105 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.5 $29.0 $29.0 $160.00 $72.5K 1.0K 30 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.45 $15.05 $16.13 $170.00 $64.4K 4.7K 0 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.6 $15.45 $15.45 $165.00 $43.2K 2.3K 30 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.4 $14.4 $14.4 $170.00 $43.2K 4.7K 70

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Qualcomm's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,398,227, the QCOM's price is down by -0.83%, now at $157.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. Expert Opinions on Qualcomm

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $220.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $250. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $215. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $170. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $215. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Qualcomm with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.