Qualcomm to acquire Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks

May 8 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O said on Monday that it would acquire Israel's Autotalks Ltd, a maker of chips used in crash-prevention technology in vehicles, as the U.S. firm looks to expand its automotive-related business.

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal but said Autotalk's technology would be incorporated into its assisted and autonomous driving product, called Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

The company, which has credited the jump to its Snapdragon Digital Chassis product, competes with Intel's Mobileye Global MBLY.O and Nvidia Corp NVDA.O for that slice of the market.

Revenue from Qualcomm's automotive business rose 20% to $447 million in the second quarter ended March 26.

Autotalks makes dedicated chips used in the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology for manned and driverless vehicles to improve road safety.

