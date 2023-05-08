News & Insights

US Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm to acquire Israeli auto-chip maker Autotalks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 08, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Sheena K Thomas, Shubham Kalia, Stephen Nellis for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Chip designer Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O said on Monday it would buy Israel's Autotalks Ltd that makes chips used in technology aimed at preventing vehicle crashes, as the U.S. firm looks to deepen its automotive business.

With increasing electric vehicles and automatic features in cars, the number of chips used by automakers is surging, making the automotive market a key growth area for chipmakers.

Autotalks makes dedicated chips used in the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology for manned and driverless vehicles to improve road safety.

"We have been investing in V2X research, development and deployment since 2017 and believe that as the automotive market matures, a standalone V2X safety architecture will be needed for enhanced road user safety, as well as smart transportation systems," Nakul Duggal, senior vice-president - automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

Qualcomm had said last year that its automotive business "pipeline" had increased to $30 billion, up more than $10 billion since an announcement in late July.

The company had credited the jump to its Snapdragon Digital Chassis product used by car makers and their suppliers. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis can provide assisted and autonomous driving technology, as well as in-car infotainment and cloud connectivity.

Qualcomm on Monday said it would incorporate Autotalks' solutions into Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio, but did not elaborate on the financials of the deal.

The acquisition will be made through its unit Qualcomm Technologies, Qualcomm added.

(Reporting by Sheena K Thomas and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sheena.KThomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.