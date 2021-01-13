Qualcomm Technologies To Acquire NUVIA - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Qualcomm (QCOM) unit, Qualcomm Technologies, has agreed to acquire NUVIA for approximately $1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments. Headquartered in Santa Clara, NUVIA Inc. is a leading-edge silicon design company. NUVIA CPUs are expected to be integrated across Qualcomm Technologies' portfolio of products, powering flagship smartphones, next-generation laptops, and digital cockpits, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, extended reality and infrastructure networking solutions.

Qualcomm said the acquisition of NUVIA builds on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon technology leadership, delivering step-function improvements in CPU performance and power efficiency to meet the demands of next-generation 5G computing.

NUVIA founders Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati and John Bruno, and their employees will be joining Qualcomm.

