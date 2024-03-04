Qualcomm Stock Is No Nvidia, But It’s Still a Buy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s no denying Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the premier artificial intelligence (AI) stock. Trading just under $2 trillion, NVDA stock is worth more than the next five chipmakers combined. Over the past decade, an investment in the graphics processing units (GPU) maker returned almost 10 times more than the S&P 500. It doesn’t appear there is any letup in Nvidia’s growth either. Shares are up 60% in 2024 and we’re only two months into the year. The funny thing is, as recently as 2019 industry peer Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) was worth more than its rival. QCOM stock had a $93 billion market capitalization compared to $86 billion for Nvidia. Of course, today the tables are reversed and QCOM stock hasn’t even doubled in value whereas NVDA is up 23-fold.

The divergence can be laid at the business choices they made. Qualcomm focused primarily on chips for smartphones while Nvidia, well, history shows where it went. Gaming GPUs turned into bitcoin mining and then to data centers and today into artificial intelligence. At each phase, the complex and demanding needs of the sector were met by Nvidia’s advanced chips.

While Qualcomm may be a good investment (it is), can it ever hope to catch up to its rival ever again?

Tough comparisons

Qualcomm reported strong fiscal first quarter results last month. Revenue rose 5% to $9.9 billion primarily due to 16% growth in its handset chip business. Sales there hit $6.7 billion. Computer chips for automobiles grew nearly twice as fast but it is Qualcomm’s smallest business with just $598 million in sales. The Internet of Things business suffered a 32% decline in sales to $1.1 billion.

A few weeks later, Nvidia reported its own earnings and it’s a tough comparison for Qualcomm. For example, Nvidia’s data center business alone doubled Qualcomm’s entire sales effort as segment revenue surged 409% year over year. You can’t call Nvidia’s gaming revenue de minimis at $2.9 billion but it pales in comparison to data centers. Qualcomm’s operating earnings were a hefty $3 billion but they still fell well short of its rival.

It is already clear the smartphone chipmaker has little chance of ever catching up to Nvidia. Unless there is some cataclysmic event that causes data centers and AI to crash and burn, Nvidia’s lead atop the chip market is fully sealed.

Better value but not a better opportunity

Yet don’t ignore the opportunity that QCOM stock represents. It has a somewhat better valuation profile than its rival. Qualcomm trades for just 14 times next year’s earnings estimates and 17 times the free cash flow (FCF) it produces versus 27 and 73 times, respectively, for Nvidia. Qualcomm is not sporting bargain-basement valuations but they are more attractive.

Yet that could be because Nvidia is expected to grow earnings at a 36% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) while Qualcomm’s earnings CAGR is just 8%. Solid but not earth-shaking. That’s because the market believes this AI boom is going to go on for an extended period while the smartphone upgrade cycle tends to be cyclical.

The winding down of Apple‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 15 ramp weighed on Qualcomm’s performance but that is expected to change soon. Samsung with its Galaxy S24 smartphone should provide the next large ramp higher for the smartphone chipmaker as well as the ongoing recovery in China’s Android market. The automotive market is also picking up while its licensing business is supremely profitable.

Still a good stock

Qualcomm won’t — and can’t — replace Nvidia though as a more reasonably priced stock it still represents a good, long-term investment. There are many paths to a profit and not everyone will be the whirlwind adventure Nvidia is. But you shouldn’t compare such singular events to the wider universe of stocks. QCOM stock is a solid company in its own right and should be seen on its own merits.

