Qualcomm Stock Is Down 28%. Is This a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?

Key Points

Disappointing Q2 guidance is the chief reason Qualcomm shares have struggled of late, although broad, pronounced weakness from most AI stocks is a key factor as well.

Once the memory shortage abates and global economic stability is restored, however, the market’s apt to reverse course.

Interested investors may be better served by stepping in sooner rather than later, despite the near-term volatility that’s sure to linger.

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It's been tough to be a Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholder lately. The stock price is down 28% just since its early January peak and is still knocking on the door of a new 52-week low.

Blame the global shortage of memory chips, mostly, which undermined its guidance for the fiscal second quarter now underway. The company's looking for sales of somewhere between $10.2 billion and $11 billion, versus consensus estimates of $11.1 billion. Growing competition and the stock's frothy valuation were also a concern. The market's response to all of it makes enough superficial sense.

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Now take a step back and look at the bigger picture. The pullback hurt, to be sure, but it only considers what's happening right now. Smart investors are looking a year, five years, and even 10 years into the future. And in those time frames, Qualcomm is an incredibly promising prospect. Looking back, this dip is apt to be an incredible buying opportunity.

Versatile, high-performance computing tech

You may know Qualcomm best as a smartphone name. Although it no longer makes its own branded handhelds, its tech -- like the powerful Snapdragon processor -- is still found in plenty of mobile devices.

That's not all this company is anymore, though. While mobile is still its big profit center, its future is far more diversified. The same power-efficient, artificial intelligence (AI)-capable know-how that's packed into the Snapdragon processor found in several smartphones, as it turns out, is just as capable of handling applications ranging from "smart" automobiles to AI-capable laptops to advanced autonomous robotics to virtual reality goggles, and more.

On the surface, all of it just seems like the inevitable evolution of a respectable computer processing platform. And in some regards, that's exactly what it is.

The need for such a processor is finally materializing ... enormously

Qualcomm's Snapdragon is so much more than such an assessment suggests, however. It's very much in the right place at the right time, as one of the few -- maybe even the only -- chips ready to fill a relatively new and unexpected role within the computing arena.

It's called "edge" computing. In the simplest terms, this is just the processing of digital information somewhere between a remote data center and the person utilizing or benefiting from this work. Autonomous or connected vehicles, automated factories, traffic management platforms, cashier-less retailing, and smart utility meters are all examples of solutions that need computerized control, but don't need to punt this work to a data center located somewhere else -- it can be handled more than adequately enough on-premise. The advent of artificial intelligence and the mountain of digital data it requires and creates, of course, has only expanded the need for more localized high-performance computing.

And the opportunity isn't insignificant. An outlook from Precedence Research suggests the worldwide edge AI industry is poised to grow at an average annual pace of 21% through 2034, when it will be worth more than $140 billion a year.

Here's the head-turner for any investors who have been looking for an underappreciated growth opportunity or are already eyeing Qualcomm stock: As CEO Cristiano Amon recently told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, "The biggest opportunity [of 2026] is the opportunity that exists on the edge."

He may be biased, but he doesn't seem wrong. While most chipmakers have been hyper-focused on high-performance silicon for artificial intelligence data centers or turning smartphones (still consumers' favorite personal tech) into AI-capable stand-alone devices, the semiconductor industry hasn't fully appreciated just how much computing is going to be done within the billions of devices found and functioning somewhere between those two points.

Worth the likely wild initial ride

Although the tailwind is already blowing, this doesn't necessarily mean Qualcomm shares are guaranteed to be at their ultimate bottom just yet. Investors may not be comfortable stepping back in until the broader weakness from most AI stocks has run its full course. And the market may also be holding out until they know for sure the memory shortage is in the rearview mirror. Both work against QCOM stock in the meantime.

From a risk-versus-reward perspective, though, most of any downside has already been wrung out. With shares priced at less than 12 times this year's earnings consensus of $11.17, the bigger risk at this point is arguably missing out on whatever upside awaits whenever it materializes, even if actual growth isn't expected to begin again until 2028. The market's got a knack for predicting and pricing in recoveries well before they happen.

The kicker(s): This stock's sizable sell-off has pumped up its forward-looking dividend yield to 2.7% -- rarely seen income from a technology stock -- offering newcomers some immediate reward for the patience they may need to muster by stepping into a stake in this company today. Moreover, Qualcomm recently announced a $20 billion stock buyback. Its current market cap stands at $140 billion, for perspective, translating into roughly a 15% upside in per-share benefit. That's not a bad way to start out a new long-term trade that's likely to get off to a volatile start.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.