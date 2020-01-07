Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride-enabled Vehicles To Be In Production In 2023

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Technologies, a unit of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), said its new new autonomous driving platform, Snapdragon Ride, is expected to be available for pre-development to automakers and tier-1 suppliers in the first half of 2020. The new platform aims at accelerating the deployment of high-performance autonomous driving to mass market vehicles. Qualcomm Technologies anticipates Snapdragon Ride-enabled vehicles to be in production in 2023.

The first-generation Snapdragon Ride platform is fully customizable and highly power optimized autonomous driving solution designed to address a range of requirements from NCAP to L2+ Highway Autopilot to Robo Taxis. The advanced platform consists of the family of Snapdragon Ride Safety system-on-chips (SoCs), Snapdragon Ride Safety Accelerator and Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack. The new autonomous driving software stack is a modular and scalable solution available to automotive OEM and tier-1 suppliers to accelerate their development and innovations.

Qualcomm Technologies also unveiled its new Car-to-Cloud Service which allows for vehicle feature update and upgrades. The Service is engineered to offer a global cellular connectivity capability. It is expected to be available in the second half of 2020.

Qualcomm Technologies also introduced a new automotive Wi-Fi 5 and bluetooth combination chip, the QCA6595AU, which offers 2x2 multiple-input, multiple-output 5 GHz and 1x1 single-input, single-output 2.4 GHz dual-band simultaneous operation. Engineered to meet the surging demand for in-car connectivity, the QCA6595AU offers connections for up to 32 clients. The QCA6595AU also supports high data rate Wi-Fi 5 connections to external access points for automotive services. It is intended to begin shipping commercially in August 2020.

Separately, Qualcomm Technologies announced its continued collaboration with General Motors (GM) for current and upcoming vehicles. GM plans to continue working with Qualcomm Technologies to power digital cockpit, telematics and advanced driver-assistance systems.

