Qualcomm Shares Are Back Near Their 2021 Price—Should Investors Be Worried or Excited?

Tech giant Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is trading around $175, a level that stands out for an unexpected, and undesirable, reason.

Despite a strong rally in recent months, the stock is finishing the year close to where it closed out 2021.

On the surface, that might sound uninspiring, but look a little closer, and there’s an interesting story to be found about how the market is reassessing Qualcomm as we move into 2026.

After years of uneven performance and repeated false starts, Qualcomm has finally put together one of its more sustained rallies in recent memory. The stock is up more than 40% since April, yet it still sits far from the euphoric valuations enjoyed by some of its semiconductor peers.

The market’s question heading into 2026 is straightforward: Is Qualcomm stock simply bouncing within a long range, or is it finally earning a more durable re-rating?

Qualcomm Stock Back Near 2021 Prices After a Multiyear Reset

Finishing near 2021 levels does not mean Qualcomm has gone nowhere. Instead, it reflects the long reset the stock has endured.

Since that period, the company has worked through smartphone cycle volatility, supply chain disruption, and shifting investor expectations around its growth profile.

What makes the current setup different is how the current rally has unfolded. Qualcomm’s move since April has been slow, steady, and sustainable, rather than volatile and explosive. The stock’s been making higher highs and higher lows without the kind of speculative frenzy that often marks short-term tops.

Importantly, fundamentals have been doing more of the heavy lifting throughout this time. Qualcomm has consistently beat analyst expectations in its quarterly reports, putting the pressure back on the bears to prove this is a company on the back foot—something they have been unable to do.

From that perspective, still being at 2021 price levels is not as bad as it may seem at first glance. The past year has not been so much about stagnation as it has been about reinventing itself and rebuilding credibility.

Analyst Price Targets Signal Re-Rating Potential

Recent analyst commentary captures that balance well. Susquehanna’s reiterated Buy rating on Qualcomm last month, and their $210 price target, paints the picture of a stock that’s heavily undervalued.

That target points to meaningful upside and signals confidence that the company’s improving fundamentals are not yet fully reflected in the share price.

While Cantor Fitzgerald might have taken a more cautious stance this month with their Neutral rating, considering Qualcomm is currently trading around $175, their $185 price target also suggests it’s heavily undervalued right now.

The split is telling, with even the more cautious voices stopping short of calling for a trend reversal. Instead, the debate has shifted to whether Qualcomm deserves to continue trading around the upper end of its recent range, or if it should push on towards all-time highs.

What Must Go Right for Qualcomm in 2026

From a forward-looking perspective, the key takeaway is that Qualcomm enters 2026 from a position of strength rather than speculation. The stock is not cheap by the standards of its recent history, but it is also not priced for perfection. Trading near 2021 levels after a multi-year reset leaves a ton of room for upside if execution continues.

The next leg will likely depend on whether Qualcomm can sustain its narrative shift. Continued earnings beats and revenue diversification would support the case for this rally continuing. In that scenario, the current price could look more like a base of support than a ceiling.

Of course, risks remain. A renewed slowdown in key markets or a change in sentiment toward semiconductors more broadly could stall progress. But unlike prior rallies, this one is being underpinned by fundamentals rather than hope.

Ending the year where it ended 2021 is not a sign that Qualcomm has been standing still. Instead, it feels like the company is finally making serious headway with its overall transformation, and could be ready to make 2026 the year it hits a fresh all-time high.

