Qualcomm sees total market opportunity of $900B by 2030

November 19, 2024 — 02:45 pm EST

Says Snapdragon industry leader in handsets. Says Snapdragon generated over five times premium-tier revenue relative to primary competitor. Says AI is a generational opportunity. Says AI is scaling rapidly at the edge. Says generative AI accelerates demand for company’s technology. Says building a “very strong” ecosystem of new customers and partners. Comments taken from Investor Day.

Read More on QCOM:

