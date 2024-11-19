Qualcomm sees total market opportunity of $900B by 2030

Says Snapdragon industry leader in handsets. Says Snapdragon generated over five times premium-tier revenue relative to primary competitor. Says AI is a generational opportunity. Says AI is scaling rapidly at the edge. Says generative AI accelerates demand for company’s technology. Says building a “very strong” ecosystem of new customers and partners. Comments taken from Investor Day.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on QCOM:
- Qualcomm to host investor day
- Nvidia initiated, Airbnb downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Qualcomm initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Arrow Lake Launch Misfires
- Qualcomm, Moderna report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.