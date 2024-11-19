Qualcomm sees total market opportunity of $900B by 2030

Says Snapdragon industry leader in handsets. Says Snapdragon generated over five times premium-tier revenue relative to primary competitor. Says AI is a generational opportunity. Says AI is scaling rapidly at the edge. Says generative AI accelerates demand for company’s technology. Says building a “very strong” ecosystem of new customers and partners. Comments taken from Investor Day.

