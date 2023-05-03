News & Insights

US Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm sees dull third quarter on weak chip demand for smartphones

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta, Jane Lanhee Lee, California for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O forecast third-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday on worries it will take longer for the smartphone industry to exhaust the excess supply before fresh orders start flowing in.

The company forecast revenue between $8.1 billion and $8.9 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected revenue of $9.14 billion.

It expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.70 and $1.90, compared to analysts expectations of $2.16.

The company said its forecast includes the "continued impact of the macroeconomic headwinds, weaker global handset units and channel inventory drawdown".

It also said a larger-than-normal sequential decline in its chip revenue forecast was mainly due "to the timing of purchases by a modem-only handset customer".

The company forecast revenue for the segment to be between $6.9 billion and $7.5 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, California; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM
AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.