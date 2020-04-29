US Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm second-quarter revenue beats estimates, shares rise

Contributors
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales largely in line with expectations even though several other chipmakers had flagged concerns of a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

April 29 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales largely in line with expectations even though several other chipmakers had flagged concerns of a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Total revenue for the company rose about 5% to $5.22 billion in the second quarter ended March 29, beating analysts' estimates of $5.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were up 5% in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822718; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular