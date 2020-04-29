Qualcomm second-quarter revenue beats estimates, shares rise
April 29 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales largely in line with expectations even though several other chipmakers had flagged concerns of a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak.
Total revenue for the company rose about 5% to $5.22 billion in the second quarter ended March 29, beating analysts' estimates of $5.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Shares of the company were up 5% in trading after the bell.
