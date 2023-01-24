Markets
Qualcomm Reports After the Close on 2/2 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

January 24, 2023

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Qualcomm (NASD: QCOM) QCOM next earnings date is projected to be 2/2 after the close, with earnings estimates of $2.27/share on $9.57 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Qualcomm earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q4 2022 11/2/2022 3.130
Q3 2022 7/27/2022 2.960
Q2 2022 4/27/2022 3.210
Q1 2022 2/2/2022 3.230
Q4 2021 11/3/2021 2.550

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Qualcomm has options available that expire February 03rd.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the QCOM options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Qualcomm's current dividend yield is 2.29%, with the following Qualcomm Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

