Qualcomm receives U.S. license to sell 4G chips to Huawei

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O on Friday said it had received a license from the U.S. government to sell "some 4G products" to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL.

"We received a license for a number of products, which includes some 4G products," a Qualcomm spokeswoman told Reuters.

Qualcomm and all other American semiconductor companies were forced to stop selling to the Chinese technology firm in September after U.S. trade restrictions took effect.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the specific 4G products Qualcomm is now allowed to sell to Huawei, but said they were related to mobile devices. Qualcomm has other license applications pending with the U.S. government, the spokeswoman said.

