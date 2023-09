(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Technologies Inc. said that it has reached an agreement with Apple Inc. to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems for smartphone launches in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Qualcomm said that the agreement reinforces its track record of sustained leadership across 5G technologies and products.

