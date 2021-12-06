Qualcomm (QCOM) Unveils Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform

Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM recently unveiled the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform for gamers to enjoy their favorite games on the go.



The platform combines all the Snapdragon Elite Gaming Technologies to create a new category of gaming devices. It brings superior performance to run all Android games, play content from cloud gaming libraries and stream games from home console or PC.



It features the Qualcomm Adreno GPU to run games at an ultra-smooth 144 frames per second. Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E offers fast upload and download speeds. 5G mmWave and sub-6 offer lag-free cloud gaming and bandwidth-intensive game streaming.



Snapdragon Sound technology has been designed for a quality experience so that gamers can hear all the action. The platform also has controller mapping technology to use built-in controllers across a range of games.



Shares of Qualcomm have gained 11.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.2%.

Qualcomm partnered with Razer, a global leader in gaming hardware, to build the first Snapdragon G3x handheld gaming developer kit.



Qualcomm continues to benefit from the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and the rise in demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The company is leading the 5G transition with increasing revenues across RF front-end, IoT and Automotive as its business continues to diversify.



