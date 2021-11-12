Qualcomm (QCOM) to Upgrade PEUGEOT 308's In-Vehicle Experience

Qualcomm Incorporated’s QCOM unit, Qualcomm Technologies, recently announced that it will deploy its Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform in the new PEUGEOT 308 vehicles. The latest move is aimed at accelerating digital transformation across the industry with adequate tech support to European automotive customers.



PEUGEOT is a renowned France-based automobile company that designs electric vehicles, hatchbacks, SUVs, and sport-engineered cars, among others. It is worth mentioning that Qualcomm has partnered with several automotive entities to install its avant-garde Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform.



The company is witnessing solid traction across the automotive sector, with revenues rising 44% year over year. The automotive telematics and connectivity platforms, digital cockpit, and C-V2X solutions are also fueling emerging automotive industry trends such as the growth in connected vehicles, the transformation of the in-car experience, and vehicle electrification.



Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform is the central processing hub for next-gen connected cars and is equipped with highly intuitive artificial intelligence (AI), graphics and computer vision capabilities. It functions according to the preferences of passengers with seamless connected in-vehicle experiences, thereby elevating the benchmark for digital cockpit solutions in the automotive industry.



With power-efficient CPU cores, the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform forms the critical building blocks of future automobile designs. It provides a scalable architecture that addresses the domain convergence of infotainment and driving systems.



It has been specifically designed to support precise positioning navigation, driver and passenger personalization, natural voice control, and adaptive human machine interfaces. Per the latest move, the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform will be integrated into the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit. As a result, the new PEUGEOT 308 vehicles will benefit from crystal clear graphics on the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit’s high-resolution, immersive 4K touchscreen displays.



With premium audio and wireless mirroring features, the vehicles can deliver superior digital cockpit solutions demanded by new-age consumers while continuing to innovate on existing high standards in vehicle design. Currently available in France, PEUGEOT 308 is expected to be available in other countries from 2022.



Qualcomm has raised the bar for driverless cars with the launch of the first-of-its-kind automotive platform — Snapdragon Ride — which enables automakers to transform their vehicles into self-driving cars using AI. Snapdragon's scalable platform comprises the Snapdragon Ride Safety System-on-a-Chip, Accelerator and the Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack. The combination of these self-driving algorithms facilitates a robust architecture of hardware and software that supports advanced driver assistance systems.



Also, next-gen 5G telematics design wins and continued growth of Qualcomm’s integrated automotive platforms like the Snapdragon Digital Chassis with a robust order pipeline of more than $10 billion boost its leading market position in the connected cars segment. Partnerships with several automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, and telecom companies to incorporate its proprietary Snapdragon chipset across a plethora of devices are a major highlight as well. This bodes well for its long-term growth.



