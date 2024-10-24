Qualcomm (QCOM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $168.10, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.76%.

Shares of the chipmaker have depreciated by 0.99% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Qualcomm in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.56, showcasing a 26.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.9 billion, reflecting a 14.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Qualcomm presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Qualcomm is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.24 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

