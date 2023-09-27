Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $109.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Qualcomm as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, down 38.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.51 billion, down 25.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.31 per share and revenue of $35.68 billion, which would represent changes of -33.68% and -19.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Qualcomm is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Qualcomm currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.61.

We can also see that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.