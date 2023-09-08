Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $106.14, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.97% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Qualcomm as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Qualcomm is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.51 billion, down 25.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.31 per share and revenue of $35.69 billion, which would represent changes of -33.68% and -19.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Qualcomm is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Qualcomm currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. QCOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

