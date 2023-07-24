Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $124.10, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Qualcomm as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.81, down 38.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.51 billion, down 22.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.25 per share and revenue of $35.92 billion, which would represent changes of -34.16% and -18.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Qualcomm is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Qualcomm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.11, so we one might conclude that Qualcomm is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

