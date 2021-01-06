Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $151.19, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.01% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.83% in that time.

QCOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QCOM to post earnings of $2.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 111.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.28 billion, up 63.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.14 per share and revenue of $30.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.41% and +29.79%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% higher within the past month. QCOM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QCOM has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.35 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.29.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. QCOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

