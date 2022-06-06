Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $140.44, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 0.46% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Qualcomm will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Qualcomm to post earnings of $2.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.89 billion, up 35.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.54 per share and revenue of $44.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.84% and +33.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Qualcomm is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Qualcomm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.13.

Investors should also note that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. QCOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.