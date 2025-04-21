Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Qualcomm (QCOM) standing at $136.14, reflecting a -0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.36% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

The chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 12.86% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Qualcomm in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2025. On that day, Qualcomm is projected to report earnings of $2.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.75%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.64 billion, reflecting a 13.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.84 per share and revenue of $43.59 billion, which would represent changes of +15.85% and +11.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Qualcomm. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.85% increase. Qualcomm is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Qualcomm has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.