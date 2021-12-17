Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $176.80, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.38% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.42% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Qualcomm as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Qualcomm is projected to report earnings of $3.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.42 billion, up 26.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.49 per share and revenue of $39.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.83% and +17.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher within the past month. Qualcomm currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Qualcomm has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.99 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.11.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.