Qualcomm (QCOM) Spurs 5G Connectivity With Snapdragon 480 Platform

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently unveiled the first 5G-backed 4-series mobile platform — Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform — to deliver best-in-class 5G connectivity to the mass volume, low-priced smartphone segment. The budget-friendly 4-series chipset line is primarily known for its robust connection and is equipped with Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System that supports 5G modes, frequencies and spectrums at lightning speeds. Impressively, Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipset based on baseband technology.



The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will not only help users experience seamless transition to superfast 5G networks but also offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The latest development underscores Qualcomm’s focus on retaining its leadership in the 5G chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches, thereby gaining an advantage over its rivals in the global market.



Notably, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platforms allow OEMs to create avant-garde in-demand applications and smartphones that are equipped with enhanced virtual reality capabilities, better cameras and processing on the back of improved connectivity. It supports on-device machine intelligence and cognitive capabilities like speech and audio recognition, and visual perception. The Snapdragon mobile platform ranges from Qualcomm 2 Series to Snapdragon 8 Series. Specifically designed for mid-tier smartphones, the Snapdragon 4 series mobile platforms deliver optimized Internet connectivity and high-quality audio and displays at an affordable price.



Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform is touted as the first 4-series mobile platform with global 5G connectivity. Powered by Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System, the solution offers multi-gigabit 5G connectivity across both Sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave spectrums with low power consumption. It also supports Frequency Division Duplexing, Time Division Duplexing and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing with enhanced 5G coverage.



With an upgraded downtime, it boasts a 120 fps FHD+ display with the Qualcomm aptX audio feature for an immersive entertainment experience. Impressively, the Wi-Fi 6 ready platform delivers connectivity speeds up to 9.6 Gbps and enables customers with breakthrough features like real-time sharing and live streaming. Apparently, Qualcomm is working with major OEMs, including OnePlus and OPPO, to launch economical smartphones on the back of this one-of-a-kind platform in the global market.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 71.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.4% in the past year.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.



Comtech delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.