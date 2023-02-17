Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.43, changing hands as low as $127.41 per share. Qualcomm Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $101.93 per share, with $172.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.98. The QCOM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

