Qualcomm (QCOM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $129.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a loss of 20.94% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 16.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Qualcomm in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Qualcomm to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.34%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.6 billion, showing a 12.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

QCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.78 per share and revenue of $43.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.26% and +11.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% increase. Right now, Qualcomm possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Qualcomm is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.94 of its industry.

Meanwhile, QCOM's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. QCOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

