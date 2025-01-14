Qualcomm (QCOM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Qualcomm (QCOM) reached $159.53, with a +1.53% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Qualcomm in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.92, indicating a 6.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.89 billion, reflecting a 9.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.14 per share and a revenue of $42.19 billion, signifying shifts of +9% and +8.29%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Qualcomm presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Qualcomm has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

