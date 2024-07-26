Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualcomm (QCOM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.19 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Qualcomm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- QCT- Handsets' should come in at $5.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- QCT- Automotive' will reach $663.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +52.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- QCT- IoT' at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- QTL' to come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- QCT' of $7.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items' will reach $51.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Equipment and services' stands at $7.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Licensing' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL' to reach $935.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $811 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT' reaching $2.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Qualcomm have experienced a change of -10.1% in the past month compared to the -1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), QCOM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

