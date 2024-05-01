Qualcomm (QCOM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported $9.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $2.44 for the same period compares to $2.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- QTL : $1.32 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $1.32 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Revenue- QCT : $8.03 billion versus $8.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

: $8.03 billion versus $8.06 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change. Revenue- QCT- Handsets : $6.18 billion versus $6.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $6.18 billion versus $6.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Revenue- QCT- Automotive : $603 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $577.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.

: $603 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $577.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%. Revenue- QCT- IoT : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year. Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items : $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

: $42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $49.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenues- Equipment and services : $7.95 billion versus $7.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

: $7.95 billion versus $7.89 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenues- Licensing : $1.44 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $1.44 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL : $933 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $923.43 million.

: $933 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $923.43 million. Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT: $2.29 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Qualcomm have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.