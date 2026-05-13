QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target Increased by 12.91% to 180.60

The average one-year price target for QUALCOMM (NasdaqGS:QCOM) has been revised to $180.60 / share. This is an increase of 12.91% from the prior estimate of $159.95 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $315.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.13% from the latest reported closing price of $210.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,811 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an decrease of 1,115 owner(s) or 28.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOM is 0.32%, an increase of 34.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 932,075K shares. The put/call ratio of QCOM is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 69,341K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 34,193K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,897K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,675K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,728K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,437K shares , representing an increase of 25.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 80.39% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,148K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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