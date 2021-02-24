Qualcomm (QCOM) Partners Bharti Airtel to Boost 5G in India

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM has teamed up with Bharti Airtel, India’s largest integrated telecom service provider, to drive 5G across the country. With the rollout of 5G in India, the chipmaker will benefit from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile.



With operations in 18 countries across South-Asia and Africa, Airtel had almost 458 million customers at the end of 2020. It is India’s first telco to put forward 5G over a live commercial network in Hyderabad city.



The operator will now use Qualcomm’s 5G Radio Access Network platforms to deploy open radio access-based 5G networks. Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in the 5G chipset market and mobile connectivity.



Airtel is working with Qualcomm to explore the Open Radio Access Network framework for India. The companies will work together to enable a range of use cases, including 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The FWA technology has been designed to deliver broadband connectivity at gigabit speed to consumers and enterprises.



Qualcomm’s 5G FWA platform supports a combination of 5G spectrum bands and modes. The portfolio aims to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized and interoperable 5G infrastructure.



This collaboration is expected to enable a faster rollout of broadband services in India amid connectivity challenges. Acceleration in the rollout of 5G networks is likely to boost the country’s socio-economic growth.



Qualcomm’s shares have gained 70.9% in the past year compared with 48.4% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



