Qualcomm (QCOM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $209.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.32% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Qualcomm in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 31, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.25, signifying a 20.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.19 billion, showing an 8.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.90 per share and a revenue of $38.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.44% and +6.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Qualcomm is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Qualcomm is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.04. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.56.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.