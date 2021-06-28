Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $139.72, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.34%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QCOM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, up 94.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.62 billion, up 55.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.79 per share and revenue of $32.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.92% and +36.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. QCOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QCOM has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.54, which means QCOM is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.