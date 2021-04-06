Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $140.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.2% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QCOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, up 89.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.63 billion, up 46.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.35 per share and revenue of $31.09 billion, which would represent changes of +75.42% and +32.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QCOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, QCOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.89, so we one might conclude that QCOM is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, QCOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. QCOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

