Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $155.55, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

QCOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect QCOM to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 112.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.30 billion, up 63.46% from the year-ago period.

QCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.19 per share and revenue of $30.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.6% and +30.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.04% higher. QCOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, QCOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.7.

It is also worth noting that QCOM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.