Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $125.83, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 12.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Qualcomm as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, up 48.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.89 billion, up 35.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.54 per share and revenue of $44.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.84% and +33.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Qualcomm currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Qualcomm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.64, so we one might conclude that Qualcomm is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QCOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

