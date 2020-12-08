Qualcomm (QCOM), LG Uplus Deploy 1st Ever 5G mmWave in South Korea

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently announced the deployment of 5G millimeter Wave (mmWave) network at South Korea’s Kumoh National Institute of Technology (KIT) in collaboration with LG Uplus and LG Electronics. The latest initiative, directed at bolstering the commercialization of 5G mmWave globally, is touted as the first deployment in the East Asian country.



The innovative technologies provided by these tech behemoths will be utilized to revamp the education process in the South Korean university on the back of avant-garde solutions like artificial intelligence and remote connectivity. The recent rollout marks a significant milestone in not only showcasing the benefits of 5G mmWave technology but also highlighting its commercialization in South Korea for an advanced connectivity infrastructure.



With the rapid adoption of wireless products and services, 5G mmWave indeed serves as a transformative technology that delivers superior network performance with an enhanced customer experience. This disruptive platform is primarily known for low latency connectivity and cost-effective network capacity, which makes it all the more worthwhile among mobile operators and subscribers. As 5G mmWave continues to gain solid traction in mobile networks, it is expanding into new use cases for indoor/outdoor and smart campus deployments as well.



Further, the technology delivers significant coverage improvement with high-speed connectivity to rural areas. In fact, few months back, Qualcomm had collaborated with Ericsson ERIC and United States Cellular Corporation USM to successfully conclude an extended-range data call test leveraging 5G NR mmWave technology. Tested on U.S. Cellular’s live 5G network, the industry-leading technology augmented broadband connectivity while effectively bridging the digital gap between rural and urban areas in the United States.



Qualcomm and LG have been working for quite some time now on the development and commercialization of wireless technology and innovation. Reinforcing this long-standing partnership, the deployment in South Korea is seen as a valuable opportunity to realize the benefits of 5G technology.



The rollout was made possible over LG Uplus’ 28 GHz 5G mmWave network with a 5G commercial mobile device from LG Electronics, supported by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. This one-of-a-kind technology will aid students and faculty members with a Virtual Desktop environment and remote learning facilities on the campus premises. This, in turn, will help in accelerating the digitization of KIT’s overall education framework on the back of a Smart Campus model. Notably, the commercialization of this 5G mmWave technology in South Korea is expected to speed up in 2021.



Harnessing such indigenous products and technology collaborations, the San Diego, CA-based wireless technology company is focused on three areas — computing, connectivity and electrification. It is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions covering both sub-6 gigahertz and millimeter wave bands. Also, it is helping customers experience a seamless transition to superfast 5G networks with low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity. As one of the prime manufacturers of cutting-edge wireless chipsets, the company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G with several technological accomplishments, and the latest 5G feat is one such example.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 86% compared with the industry's growth of 43.7% in the past year.





Aviat Networks pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.