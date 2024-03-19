Qualcomm (QCOM) Launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 With On-Device AI

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM introduced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform specifically engineered for Android flagship smartphones. The solution is designed to improve user experience with on-device generative AI capabilities and advanced photography features. The latest addition to Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 series is already witnessing significant market traction among leading smartphone manufacturers.



Major players in the smartphone industry, including Realme, Honor, iQOO, Redmi and Xiaomi, are expected to include the new chip in their upcoming devices, bringing a range of exceptional features to their consumers. The first device equipped with the new chip is anticipated to be announced in March.



The newly launched platform boasts advanced features such as hyper-realistic mobile gaming that provides graphics with desktop-level quality. The lossless high-definition sound ensures impressive audio clarity without any distortions. Its Snapdragon x70 5G Modem-RF system delivers the latest 5G with greater energy efficiency and faster download speed. Cognitive ISP, Snapdragon Low Light Vision features immensely enhance the user's photography experience.



All these marquee features integrated with powerful on-device generative AI will offer a personalized premium experience to customers, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives. The platform also supports a wide array of AI models, including large vision models and large language models such as Gemini Nano, Zhipu ChatGLM, Llama 2 and Baichuan-7B.



In November 2023, Qualcomm released Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipsets with cutting-edge AI features tailored for mid-range smartphones. The company has collaborated with prominent manufacturers to identify features most in demand in the current landscape.



Earlier this year, the company unveiled the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 chip platform to support use cases in mixed reality and virtual reality applications. Its strategy to understand the evolving market dynamics and align innovation accordingly will likely give Qualcomm a competitive edge in both the mid-range and premium Android smartphone market.



Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focusing on retaining its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches.



Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the most extensive RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. With the rollout of the 5G technology, it is benefiting from investment toward building a licensing program in mobile. The company is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets, driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream.



Shares of the company have gained 37% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

