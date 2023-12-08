Qualcomm (QCOM) Hones 5G Skills for University Graduates

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently announced that Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación, a premier academic institute based in Vigo, Spain, has opted to incorporate Qualcomm’s 5G training program into their educational structure. Per the agreement, students will initially have access to two free 5G courses called 5G Primer and Fundamentals of Cellular Communications & 5G. Qualcomm engineers will enrich learners with real-world examples, showcasing 5G's transformative impact across diverse sectors like healthcare, automotive and other mission-critical services. It will also offer a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge 5G features such as beamforming M-MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output).



Upon successful completion of the free training courses, students can sign up for the 5G Introductory Level certification exam. The certification and industry recognition from a reputed enterprise like Qualcomm will accentuate a student's credibility and enhance their job prospects in the communication industry.



Apart from Universidade de Vigo, there are only three other universities that offer 5G training of this scale in collaboration with prominent enterprises. There is growing academic and private collaboration as the education institutes aim to equip students with cutting-edge skills in the field of telecommunications and information technologies.



The rapid proliferation of 5G networks worldwide has boosted the demand for well-trained, skilled professionals. The increasing focus on developing advanced 5G use cases that leverage the high-speed, low-latency capabilities in all industries makes 5G expertise one of the most sought-after skills. Through this partnership with Qualcomm, Universidade de Vigo aims to develop a set of innovators and skilled professionals with potential to unlock new opportunities and support the digital transformation in Spain and Europe.



Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focusing on retaining its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. It is likely to help users experience a seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with the best-in-class security. This will further offer the flexibility and scalability required for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.



Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the most extensive RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. With the rollout of the 5G technology, it is benefiting from investment toward building a licensing program in mobile. The company is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets, driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream.



Shares of the company have gained 11.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 0.8%.



Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Model N Inc MODN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 20.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.33%.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 18.99%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gigabit high performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Model N, Inc. (MODN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

