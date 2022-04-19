Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $141.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 10.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Qualcomm will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Qualcomm to post earnings of $2.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.58 billion, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.72 per share and revenue of $42.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.24% and +25.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.44% lower. Qualcomm is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Qualcomm currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.49.

Meanwhile, QCOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

