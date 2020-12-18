Qualcomm (QCOM) Drives 5G Commercialization With Major Partnership

In a concerted effort to reinforce the growing influence of 5G technology, Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently collaborated with Ericsson ERIC, Swisscom AG SCMWY and handset maker — Oppo. Markedly, the tech behemoths came together to execute live 5G Voice over New Radio and data calls over a commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network while exhibiting 5G New Radio Carrier Aggregation with Ericsson’s Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology across TDD (Time-Division Duplex) and FDD (Frequency-Division Duplex) bands. The 5G endeavor was conducted at Swisscom’s premises in the city of Bern, Switzerland.



Touted as first move for Swisscom, the latest development marks a significant victory toward the commercialization of 5G SA in Europe. The alliance comes as a boon, especially at a time when majority of the network operators are migrating toward automated operations, high bandwidth and low-latency connectivity, all of which are the ultimate benchmarks of an advanced 5G ecosystem. The landmark step will not only accelerate 5G deployments across Europe in 2021 with a flexible 5G standalone architecture but also facilitate digital transformation in Switzerland.



Interestingly, Qualcomm and Ericsson have been sharing an active working relationship for quite some time now. In fact, the two partnered on major 5G projects this year, wherein they successfully completed the interoperability tests for 5G SA carrier aggregation across TDD/TDD and FDD/TDD bands.



The groundbreaking test leveraged Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System and was primarily focused on providing a streamlined 5G network while creating lucrative opportunities for operators with an enhanced customer experience. Also, they collaborated with Verizon Communications Inc. VZ in October, by being the world’s first to achieve 5G peak speeds of 5.06 Gbps on millimeter wave spectrum. Carrier Aggregation, again, was an important part of this momentous demonstration.



Per the recent collaboration, the 5G data and voice calls were made on Ericsson’s 5G infrastructure and harnessed the next-gen technology of Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphone, equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform and X55 Modem-RF System.



Meanwhile, the 5G carrier aggregation milestone was made possible with Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. In fact, the carrier aggregation is considered an ideal technology by many telco bigwigs as it enables operators to leverage multiple sub-6 GHz spectrum channels with enhanced network coverage for a seamless 5G experience.



Capitalizing on such indigenous products and technology collaborations, the San Diego, CA-based wireless technology company is focused on three areas — computing, connectivity and electrification. It is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions covering both sub-6 gigahertz and millimeter wave bands.



Further, it is helping customers experience seamless transition to superfast 5G networks with low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity. As one of the prime manufacturers of cutting-edge wireless chipsets, the company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G with several technological accomplishments, and the latest feat is one such example.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 68.9% compared with the industry's growth of 35.7% in the past year.

