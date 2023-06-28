Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Qualcomm (QCOM) closed at $117.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Qualcomm as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Qualcomm is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.51 billion, down 22.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.25 per share and revenue of $35.9 billion, which would represent changes of -34.16% and -18.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Qualcomm is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Qualcomm's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.51, so we one might conclude that Qualcomm is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

